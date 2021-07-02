FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

TSE K opened at C$7.86 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

