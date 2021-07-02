FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Increased by Analyst

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.78 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.