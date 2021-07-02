FY2021 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered by Analyst

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CENX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CENX opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

