FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

