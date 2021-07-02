FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.