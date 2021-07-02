Friess Associates LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 447,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Daseke accounts for 1.5% of Friess Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSKE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

