Friess Associates LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,059,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,842. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

