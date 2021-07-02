Friess Associates LLC Sells 182,160 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Friess Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182,160 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,695. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $167.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

