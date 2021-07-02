Friess Associates LLC Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,799,000.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,454. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

