Friess Associates LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $56.20 on Friday, reaching $3,489.17. 140,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,324.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

