Friess Associates LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the period. Neuronetics makes up about 2.1% of Friess Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Neuronetics worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,598.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,207. The firm has a market cap of $378.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

