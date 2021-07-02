Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

