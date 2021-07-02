Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $46,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.29. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

