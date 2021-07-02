Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.73.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

