Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 215,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Orla Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orla Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $10,545,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $8,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $953.14 million and a PE ratio of -40.10.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

