Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 10.05% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.95 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

