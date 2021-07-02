Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.68 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $575.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

