Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2,541.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $121.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

