Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

IMAX stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

