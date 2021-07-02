Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,320 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $26,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.