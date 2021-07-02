Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $33,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $26.88 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.