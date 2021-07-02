Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,049 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $14,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

