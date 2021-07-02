Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,077,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21.
Forwardly Company Profile
