Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,077,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.