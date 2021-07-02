Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 4,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

