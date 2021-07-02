Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Update

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTMR remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fortem Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.

Get Fortem Resources alerts:

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.