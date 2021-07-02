Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Update

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FTMR remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fortem Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.