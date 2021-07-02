Fort L.P. Sells 1,152 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

