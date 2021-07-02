Fort L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $247.88 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $248.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $5,322,565. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

