Fort L.P. Has $485,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.