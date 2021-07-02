Fort L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK opened at $98.98 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,526 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,887. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.