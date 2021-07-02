Fort L.P. Boosts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 89.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $286.33 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

