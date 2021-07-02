Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CAO Giovanna Cipriano Sells 10,000 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FL opened at $62.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

