Folder Protocol Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00169129 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.10 or 0.99865348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

