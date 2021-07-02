FOAM Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. FOAM has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $18,999.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00686247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,574,000 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

