FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

