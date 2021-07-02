Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.