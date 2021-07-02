Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $398.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.14 and a 52 week high of $400.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.