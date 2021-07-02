Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

