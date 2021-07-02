Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $913,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

Shares of CLX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

