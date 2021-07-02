Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

