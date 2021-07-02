Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLOOF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

