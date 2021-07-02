FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.39. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

FLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

