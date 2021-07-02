First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 53.1% in June

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.63. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,589. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.