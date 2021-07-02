First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 52.3% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,228. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.36.

