First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 85.8% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.