First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

