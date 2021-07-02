First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,218. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

