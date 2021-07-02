First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $25.53 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

