First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $25.53 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.
