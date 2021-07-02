First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,547,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $394.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $304.60 and a 1-year high of $400.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

