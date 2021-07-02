First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 335 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

