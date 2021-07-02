First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ball by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 270,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

